(WFRV) – Farmers are comparing this year’s planting season to the past and feeling rushed.

Though corn and soybean planting is behind, soil health experts remind farmers to look at the whole picture, before rising to plant in soil that isn’t ready.

Planting too soon can lead to rotten seeds, and driving on wet soil can lead to compaction that lasts for years.

In this story, we get advice from one of the state’s leading soil specialists, to maximize yield, while minimizing damage.