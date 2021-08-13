Search for farmers to participate in Adopt-a-Cow program

(WFRV) – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Discover Dairy are searching for farms to participate in the 2021-22 Wisconsin “Adopt a Cow” program.

The free program enables a classroom to adopt a 1,500-pound dairy cow and receive photos and stories that will make her ‘come alive’ for students.

Each classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a Wisconsin dairy farm. The program offers virtual chats and farm tours; teachers and students receive photos, video updates and activity sheets throughout the school year that allow them to watch their calf grow. Through hands-on activities and free curriculum, students gain a deeper understanding of the dairy industry and where their food comes from. Several lessons follow common CORE standards in Math, Reading and Science.

“We drive past farms every day, but many students haven’t ever stepped foot in the barn,” says Kaila Fitzl, a 4th grade teacher at Loyal Elementary School in Clark County. Fitzl and her students participated in the first year of the Adopt a Cow program. “It fits perfectly into 4th grade social studies because we learn all about Wisconsin, so this is a way to dig deeper into the whole dairy industry that we already learn about.”

In its inaugural year, 1,600 classrooms and 28,000 students across the state participated in the program.

“It’s been wonderful to see educators and students get a first-hand look at how dairy farms work, engage with the calves and learn how milk is produced on a farm before it reaches their table and schools,” said Karen Doster, the Director of Youth and School Programs at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin dairy farmers taking part in this year’s program include:

Brey Cycle Farm LLC – Sturgeon Bay

Selz-Pralle Dairy – Humbird

Orthridge Jerseys – Lancaster

To enroll in the 2021-22 Adopt a Cow program, educators should visit www.DiscoverDairy.com/adopt before the September 15, 2021 deadline.