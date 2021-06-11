See how forage is tested at Dairyland Laboratories in De Pere

(WFRV) – It is a busy time of year at Dairyland Laboratories in De Pere. First crop alfalfa is being submitted for testing.

The full service agricultural testing laboratory started in 1958 and now has locations in Wisconsin, Idaho, Michigan and Minnesota.

Teams can can test feeds, forages, soil, plant tissues, manure, water, molds, and mycotoxins

In De Pere, a new high velocity, low temp oven is providing consistent results.

In this segment, Millaine Wells showcases how feed is tested once it arrives at the lab.