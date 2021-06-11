See how forage is tested at Dairyland Laboratories in De Pere

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It is a busy time of year at Dairyland Laboratories in De Pere. First crop alfalfa is being submitted for testing.

The full service agricultural testing laboratory started in 1958 and now has locations in Wisconsin, Idaho, Michigan and Minnesota.

Teams can can test feeds, forages, soil, plant tissues, manure, water, molds, and mycotoxins

In De Pere, a new high velocity, low temp oven is providing consistent results.

In this segment, Millaine Wells showcases how feed is tested once it arrives at the lab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Golfers tee off at Island Resort Championship

Kyle Malzhan 6AM Live Shot

Kyle Malzhan 5:00am Live Hit

Luxemburg-Casco opens baseball playoffs with shutout victory

Symetra Tour golfers prepare for premier event at Island Resort

Daniela Iacobelli