Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters offer technology to monitor feed quality in real-time

(WFRV) – Modern forage harvesting equipment offers speed and consistency.

Millaine Wells got a look at some of the high-tech features John Deere is bringing to the field, thanks to Riesterer & Schnell.

The self-propelled forage harvesters can handle up to 400 tons an hour. Some are equipped with sensors that can take 60 samples a second.

That data is available to not only the person driving the equipment but nutritionists, agronomists, and more.

Operators can make real-time adjustments, deciding which pile the feed will end up on, based on its nutritional value.

