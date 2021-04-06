Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters offer technology to monitor feed quality in real-time

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Modern forage harvesting equipment offers speed and consistency.

Millaine Wells got a look at some of the high-tech features John Deere is bringing to the field, thanks to Riesterer & Schnell.

The self-propelled forage harvesters can handle up to 400 tons an hour. Some are equipped with sensors that can take 60 samples a second.

That data is available to not only the person driving the equipment but nutritionists, agronomists, and more.

Operators can make real-time adjustments, deciding which pile the feed will end up on, based on its nutritional value.

To see the full line of equipment visit https://www.rands.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran