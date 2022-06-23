Gear up for a day filled with family fun and educational activities along with great food and company at

the Shawano County Brunch on the Farm!



The Shawano County Farm Bureau invites you to Triple D Dairy, LLC in Clintonville on Sunday, June 26th

from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The event will give guests the opportunity to see a modern dairy farm and

have a morning of family fun. Enjoy a delicious breakfast, wagon rides, kids’ activities, and top it off with

an ice cream sundae.



Christa Hoffman, Brunch on the Farm Chair, stated “We are excited to have this annual event that

invites the public out to a dairy farm and show them where their dairy products are produced. It is an

excellent opportunity to join in on all the activities and fun we will offer!”



Dairy breakfasts are held around the state during the month of June to celebrate June Dairy Month. This

year’s event is a community tradition, and will offer activities including farm tours, ag-expert stations, a

petting zoo, a 5k, Lutheran church service, live music, and more.



The Brunch menu consists of scrambled eggs with diced ham, breakfast sausage, hashbrowns, cinnamon

bread, cheese, yogurt, and milk.

Before the start of the meal at 8:30 a.m., participate in the Dairy Dash

and Stroll 5k at 7:00 a.m. and the church service at 7:30 a.m. Join us for the morning to experience this

family dairy farm!



Triple D Dairy, LLC is a 500-cow dairy, located outside of Clintonville. It is owned and operated by David,

Connie, Jacob, and Erin Viergutz. The family milks in a double-nine parlor 3 times per day and farms

1150 acres. The Viergutz family will host the brunch for the third time over the past years. It is a family

business and David is the 5th generation on this family-owned farm.



Brunch on the Farm typically draws a crowd of 4,000 people over the course of four hours. Tickets are

available onsite (cash only) or can be purchased in advance online at shawanofarmbureau.com or on our

Facebook event page. Follow the Shawano County Farm Bureau and the Shawano County Brunch on the

Farm event page on Facebook for more details.



Ticket prices: Adults and 12+: $8 | Children 4-11: $5 | Little Kids 0-3: Free



The Shawano County Brunch on the Farm is organized by the Shawano County Farm Bureau, a nonprofit organization comprised of farmers and agribusiness professionals focused on policy development

and agriculture education in the Shawano community.