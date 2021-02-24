Shop local for “Maple Month”

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association is gearing up for tree-tapping season.

On March 13, the organization will sponsor its annual First Official Maple Tree Tapping at Marvin’s Sugar Bush near Antigo.

Alice in Dairyland, Julie Nunes, will have the honor along with WMSPA Maple Intern Kenni Bores.

A proclamation by Governor Tony Evers will also be read to recognize March 15 through April 15 as Maple Month in Wisconsin.

To find out about maple month activities near you or for details on buying local maple syrup visit https://wismaple.org/

