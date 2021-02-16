Should plant products be able to use “dairy” terms?

(WFRV) – Millaine Wells has your agriculture headlines, including:

*Rising cost of propane
*Pork exports set records
*Beef exports growing
*Truth in Labeling effort in Wisconsin
*Prioritizing Covid-19 vaccines for food processing workersUpdate on FFA speaking contests
*Apply for Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award (see below to register)

Applications for the Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award are available now and must be postmarked by the application deadline, Sunday, March 1, 2020.  Applications are not available online and only one certificate may be issued per property.

To request a copy of either application, contact Jill Albanese, Director of Competitive Exhibits, at 414-777-0580, or write to

Century or Sesquicentennial Farm & Home Program

640 S. 84th St.

West Allis, WI 53214

APPLICATION

