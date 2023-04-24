May Beef Month is just around the corner, and we are ready to run with celebrations! The Wisconsin Beef Council is proud to partner with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center to host both virtual and in-person options for the annual Burgers & Buns Fun Run/Walk! Join us to show your support of our Wisconsin beef community and May Beef Month. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Feeding Wisconsin to provide beef for families in need.

Everyone can attend! Register by May 1 to guarantee your beefy race T-shirt. Virtual participants will have their race kits shipped directly to their homes. Those who are coming to party in person can pick up their race materials Saturday, May 20 at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc, Wis.

ALL participants can enter to win a free beef gift certificate by posting a picture of your race experience and tagging Wisconsin Beef Council, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center on Facebook and Instagram!

BURGERS AND BUNS FUN RUN AT THE FARM WISCONSIN DISCOVERY CENTER SATURDAY, MAY 20 MANITOWOC, WI

Runners and walkers are welcome to check-in at 9:00 a.m. Our walkers will start us off at 10:00 a.m. with the race kicking off at 10:30 a.m. followed by free burgers and a brief awards ceremony. Stay for Beef Fest and fun at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center! All race participants will receive free admission for the day, and we will have more beefy activities for all ages!

*REGISTER BY MAY 1 TO RECEIVE A RACE SHIRT. We did order extra shirts, but registrations after May 1 will not be guaranteed a shirt or the correct shirt size.

Cost: $30