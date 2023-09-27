Have you ever wondered how well your corn silage kernel processor is working during harvest?

SilageSnap allows you to check the particle size of corn kernels in your chopped and processed corn silage during harvest. The app utilizes an image processing algorithm to measure the particle sizes and provide a quantitative assessment of the kernel processing score in-field. This assessment is not meant to replace laboratory analysis of the harvested silage, but will provide a repeatable method for estimating Kernel Processing Score (KPS). Things you will need:

1. The SilageSnap app installed on your mobile device.

2. A U.S. coin or 1 Euro or ½ Euro coin.

3. A bucket for hydrodynamic (water) separation of the kernels from the plant material.

4. A dark/matte surface for the background of the image.

Once the image is collected and processed, SilageSnap will provide a result of “Good” or “Bad” based on traditional KPS metrics. Multiple assessments of samples always provide a better average. The app will also store your results in a text file along with the image collected that you can send to your computer for storage and further analysis.

To download for Apple or Android devices visit: https://wimachineryextension.bse.wisc.edu/precision-agriculture/silagesnap/