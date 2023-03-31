(WFRV) – Conservation comes in many forms for today’s farmers.

Saving on energy use is just one way they can impact the planet and their bottom line.

We chat with WPS Agricultural Energy Efficiency Advisor, Fred Daniels, about scheduling a free energy assessment with WPS. It is a great option for farmers planning on large upgrades, as well as for those who haven’t had an assessment in a few years.

This segment also highlights some no and low-cost efficiency upgrades. These range from simple steps like performing annual maintenance on fans to investments in energy-efficient systems like plate coolers for milking systems.

Learn more at https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/partners/agriculture/