SLO Farmers Co-op encouraging early CSA sign-up

(WFRV) – National CSA Week, February 21-28, is a chance to learn about Community Supported Agriculture, and a good reminder to sign up for shares.

A CSA is basically a subscription program with a local farm to get an assortment of weekly veggies, whatever is fresh and in season. Farms also offer meats, cheeses, honey and more.

One local group, the SLO Farmers Co-op, allows you to customize your boxes. They encourage people to sign up early for regular deliveries, as demand was record high in 2020.

Founded in 2014, the SLO Farmers Co-op is committed to providing quality farm products that sustain both farms and our environment.

Learn more about their members at https://slofarmersco-op.com/