(WFRV) – Tom Wall has been called a lot of things, but he prefers The Dairy Coach.

He’s passionate about helping people reach their potential and cringes every time he hears someone say “it’s all about the cows”.

Tom says relationships are the hardest part of any job.

Based out of Green Bay, Tom trains employees and helps dairy managers implement simple systems that work.

In this segment, Tom offers some tips to keep our employees happy and productive.

Connect with The Dairy Coach at https://dairycoach.com/