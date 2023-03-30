(WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service is welcoming tens of thousands of visitors to its 61st WPS Farm Show March 28-30 on the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) grounds in Oshkosh.

Along with longtime exhibitors, the WPS Farm Show also is an important event for new companies. 33 exhibitors are making their debuts at this year’s event, displaying helpful items such as aerial drone services, animal health products, dairy automation systems and seed products.

The WPS Farm Show takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28 and 29, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30. Admission is free. There is a $5 charge to park on the EAA grounds.