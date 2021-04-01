Staying home: World Dairy Expo announces continued partnership with Dane Co., hosting event this year

(WFRV) – The World Dairy Expo has announced that they will remain in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center for the 54th edition of the event. The event is scheduled for September 28 – October 2, 2021.

This announcement comes after conversations with Dane County officials and being able to hold an event in the County during the coronavirus pandemic. The Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America, inviting 60,000 people from nearly 100 counties.

“We are eager to build upon the strong partnership between Dane County and the World Dairy Expo as the organization moves forward with plans for its 2021 event in Madison. The only home World Dairy Expo has known is Dane County, Wisconsin and we are ready to welcome the dairy industry’s premier event back to our community this fall,” says Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

