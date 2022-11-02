(WFRV) – 300 entries were evaluated in this year’s World Forage Analysis Superbowl. The Brevant seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon presented awards to the top five finishers during World Dairy Expo. Rodney Archer of Alamosa, Colorado was named the Grand Champion Forage Producer with his Grass Hay entry and was presented $2,500 from Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health for that honor. The Grand Champion First-Time Entrant award of $2,000, sponsored by New Holland, went to Strassburg Creek Farm of Wittenberg, Wisconsin for their BMR corn silage.

Quality Counts Awards were also presented to competitors during the luncheon. In the area of Quality Counts Corn Silage, Four Hands Holsteins of Amery, Wisconsin captured top honors with their BMR corn silage, sponsored by Silostop. For Quality Counts Hay/Haylage, Rodney Archer of Alamosa, Colorado earned first place. Their award was sponsored by CROPLAN.

Sponsors of the 2022 World Forage Analysis Superbowl were led by Platinum Sponsor, Brevant seeds. Other supporters included division sponsors, Ag-Bag by RCI, Agri-King, Inc., Barenbrug USA, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, NEXGROW Alfalfa, Scherer Inc., and W-L Alfalfa. Additional funds were provided by Legacy Seeds, Passion Ag, Inc., Provimi, and QLF Agronomy.

The top five placings from each category are:

Grand Champion Baleage – Sponsored by Agri-King, Inc.

1st Place – Harry Bontrager, Bonduel, Wis.

2nd Place – Adams Creek Farm, Bangor, Wis.

3rd Place – Joseph Beachy, Bonduel, Wis.

4th Place – Vogel Family Farms, Minden City, Mich.

5th Place – Katherine Gulther, Walnut, Ill.

Grand Champion Commercial Hay – Sponsored by NEXGROW Alfalfa

1st Place – Hardrock Farms, Wheatland, Wyo.

2nd Place – Sandy Knoll Farm, St. John, Kan.

3rd Place – Lazy 2K Livestock, Wheatland, Wyo.

4th Place – Cross Roads Farm, Center, Colo.

5th Place – Beeson Farms, Climax, N.C.

Grand Champion Dairy Hay – Sponsored by W-L Alfalfa

1st Place – Twin-Spruce Holsteins, Rose Creek, Minn.

2nd Place – Donald and Nancy Hasselquist, Osceola, Wis.

3rd Place – Holst Farms, Lake City, Minn.

4th Place – KMR Dairy, Onarga, Ill.

5th Place – E & A Milkers, Sigourney, Iowa

Grand Champion Grass Hay – Sponsored by Barenbrug USA

1st Place – Lazy 2K Livestock, Wheatland, Wyo.

2nd Place – Opportunity Acres, Lena, Wis.

3rd Place – Dantuma Acres, Rockton, Ill.

4th Place – Rosedale Genetics, Oxford, Wis.

5th Place – Indianhead Holsteins, Barron, Wis.

Grand Champion Alfalfa Haylage – Sponsored by Ag-Bag by RCI

1st Place – Sand Creek Dairy, Hastings, Mich.

2nd Place – Ethan Haywood, Hastings, Mich.

3rd Place – Austin Haywood, Hastings, Mich.

4th Place – Daniel Nolt, Spencer, Wis.

5th Place – Devin Haywood, Hastings, Mich.

Grand Champion Mixed/Grass Haylage – Sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition

1st Place – Opportunity Acres, Lena, Wis.

2nd Place – Jenks Jerseys, Marathon, Wis.

3rd Place – Packenham Farms, Rib Lake, Wis.

4th Place – True Farms, Perry, N.Y.

5th Place – Curvin Brubacher, Stanley, Wis.

Grand Champion Standard Corn Silage – Sponsored by Scherer Inc.

1st Place – Twin Cities View, Manitowoc, Wis.

2nd Place – K and D Feedlot, Sioux Center, Iowa

3rd Place – Michael Martin, Colby, Wis.

4th Place – Nyhof Dairy, Sioux Center, Iowa

5th Place – Olsons Dairy Farm, Birnamwood, Wis.

Grand Champion BMR Corn Silage – Sponsored by Brevant seeds

1st Place – Co-Vista Holsteins LLC, Arcade, N.Y.

2nd Place – Brown Star Farms, Gillett, Wis.

3rd Place – BS Acres, Dresser, Wis.

4th Place – Brink Dairy Farm, New Woodstock, N.Y.

5th Place – Litwiller Farms, Almena, Wis.

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin and World Dairy Expo. To learn more, visit foragesuperbowl.org.