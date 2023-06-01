(WFRV) – In Oconto Falls, you will find Wagner Farms making quality milk on a daily basis.

The family-owned operation was established in 1896.

The 4th and 5th generations are working side by side to care for their land and animals. They’ve experienced growth. In 1987 the farm was home to 65 cows, now they care for 950.

In this segment, learn how sustainability applies not only to how they care for the environment but their cows and employees too.

To talk to a farmer in your area, find a June Dairy Month event, like Breakfast on the Farm, near you: https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

The website also has a great recipe section to inspire you to add more dairy to your diet.