(WFRV) – When it comes to cutting alfalfa, it is critical to consider how the plant will weather the cold months ahead.

In an ideal world, the plants will have enough time to grow, after you take your final cutting of the year, to give them the heartiness needed for winter.

The other option is cutting close enough to a freeze, that the plant goes dormant.

Kevin Jarek from UW Extension stopped by with some advice and an update on the overall quality of the crop from 2021.