(WFRV) – Krista Knigge, Administrator of DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development, recently attended the USDA’s Agricultural Trade Mission to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan in June 2023.

More than 10 state departments of agriculture were represented at the event, as well as more than 40 companies and numerous cooperator organizations.

While in Japan, trade mission participants engaged directly with potential buyers, received in-depth market briefings from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts, and participated in site visits. The mission was led by Alexis M. Taylor, USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs.

“As one of the largest world economies, Japan is one of the top and most reliable trading partners for the United States. Every year for over the past two decades, Japan has imported at least $10 billion worth of U.S. food and agriculture products, reaching a record-high $14.6 billion in 2022. This shows that there is a continuously growing demand for U.S. products in Japan, providing U.S. exporters with a tremendous opportunity to expand their exporting,” said Under Secretary Taylor. “On this agribusiness trade mission, we have many incredible businesses joining this delegation to showcase the strength of U.S. food and agriculture products. Japanese consumers are especially interested in high-quality, health-oriented products, and I am confident that U.S. businesses can meet and exceed these expectations.”

Durng the visit, USDA helped facilitate business-to-business meetings between participating small and medium-sized U.S. agribusinesses and Japanese buyers seeking to import American food and farm products.

The trade mission itinerary also included meetings with Japanese and local prefecture government officials and industry groups to discuss trade issues and unique opportunities offered by Japanese consumers, retail promotions featuring U.S. products, and visits to Japanese farms and packaging facilities.