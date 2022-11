(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory.

They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest.

The business is also expanding thanks to a grant from the state, adding block cheese production.

Learn more at http://twoguernseygirlscreamery.com/