(WFRV) – There are several corn dry-down events in the works, for farmers to check the moisture of their corn crop.

Outagamie Forage Council Corn Silage Drydowns



Thursday, September 8, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m.

Crop Source, LLC – N3888 French Rd., Freedom, WI 54913



Thursday, September 15, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m.

Pro-Vision Partners – 354 Morrow Street, Seymour, 54165



Thursday, September 22, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m.

J-Springs Dairy – N4182 County Rd. EE, Appleton, WI 54913

Extension Kewaunee, Door, and Brown Counties

Thursday, September 15 at the Rio Creek Feed Mill, Luxemburg site, 9 AM – Noon. Free testing will be on-site, you will get your results within minutes, or we can call or text you as soon as they are available!

We are also offering a collection-only opportunity at Door County Cooperative on Wednesday, September 14, 3-5 PM. Your samples must be bundled with twine or tape and labeled with your name, plant date, variety, and contact information. Submissions will be sampled on September 15.