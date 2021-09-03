Upcoming corn drydown events in Northeast Wisconsin

2021 Corn Silage Drydown Events

The Outagamie Forage Council/Midwest Forage Association (MFA) in partnership with Extension Outagamie County and Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) will sponsor five 2021 Corn Silage Dry Down events. Farmers, agronomists, and professional consultants should bring 4-5 stalks from each field for testing.

Dates and locations are listed below. Samples that cannot be finished on site will be taken to Dairyland Laboratories in De Pere for testing and results will be available the following day on the Corn Silage Drydown website located at: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/silagedrydown/

UPPER FOX~WOLF

Demonstration Farms Network Field Day

Erickson Dairy Farm

N9062 County Rd. D, Bear Creek, WI 54922

Thursday, August 26,

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

R.S.V.P. to Matt for lunch count (920) 470-3889,

matt@tilthag.com or Facebook

Outagamie Forage Council Corn Silage Drydown

Thursday, August 26, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m.

Erickson Dairy Farm – N9062 County Rd. D, Bear Creek, WI 54922

Thursday, September 2, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m.

Wichman Farms, N4735 County Rd. EE, Appleton, WI 54913

Thursday, September 9, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m.

CHS Larsen Cooperative, W5394 Center Valley Road, Black Creek, 54106

Thursday, September 16, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m.

Scenic Valley Cooperative & Infinity Feeds LLC, 354 Morrow Street, Seymour, 54165

Kevin Jarek Sara Maass-Pate

Crops and Soils Agent Farm Business Management Instructor

Extension Outagamie County Fox Valley Technical College

920-832-5128 715-823-1547