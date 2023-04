(WFRV) – Change is never easy, but it can be necessary to create a strong financial future for your operation.

An upcoming event is focused on cash flow, with a chance to look at the books of several local operations. The event also includes a farm tour.

Learn more and register at https://form.jotform.com/230935682291057?fbclid=IwAR3gjftKUKNufCksW-yuSqHdV-1CZknPozu-Kw5m_QCbqD7NFGaR-Yg53i0