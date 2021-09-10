Update on Wisconsin Pumpkin and Apple crop

(WFRV) – Wisconsin pumpkin growers are headed into their busy season.

Whether you like to pick your own or just shop a selection at a farm stand, there should be plenty to go around this year. Growers were a little concerned with the standing water from recent heavy rains, but fields with good drainage are just fine.

If you plan to pick apples, check in with your favorite orchard to see if their crop is ahead of schedule.

Many local growers say varieties are riping around two weeks ahead of a normal year.

It has to do with the weather this year. In places like Door County, winter was warmer and there was less snow. Add that to an early spring, along with a pattern of hot days and cool nights and you have nearly ideal conditions for trees to blossom and fruits to ripen.

There are a few local orchards reporting smaller than normal crops, due to late spring frost.