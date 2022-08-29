If you are determined to grow a year’s worth of the recommended serving of five vegetables a day, you’ll need a high-quality fertilizer.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin farms, agriculture boards, and related industries were awarded more than $1.3 million in grants from the USDA.

This USDA grant will help The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.

The money allows DATCP to fund 14 projects.

The funding to Wisconsin is part of a total of $72.9 million awarded to 55 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. Dollars come from the 2018 Farm Bill. Funding is awarded for a three-year period beginning Sept. 30.

Here are the details of the grants: