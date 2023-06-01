(WFRV) – Outagamie County is celebrating June Dairy Month at Vande Hei Dairy in Seymour.

People are invited for Breakfast on the Farm. There will be hands-on activities for the whole family to learn how dairy products go from cow to countertop.

Join the crew for breakfast on Sunday, June 11.

Vande Hei Dairy is located at N8370 County Rd Y, Seymour. Find full event details at https://sites.google.com/view/outagamiecountydairypromotion/breakfast-on-the-farm/outagamie-county-breakfast-on-the-farm?authuser=0

Breakfast on the Farm Schedule of events:

7a.m. Prayer Service

Delicious Dairy Breakfast (8a.m. to 12noon)

Pedal Tractor Pull, Weigh in 9:30-10:30a.m., Pull at 10:30a.m.

Live Music by local musicians

Children’s Activities Inflatables, Face Painting…and much more!

Ceremony Introducing the Vande Hei Family & 2024 Host Family

Petting Zoo

Farm Tours

Antique Tractors & Wagon Rides