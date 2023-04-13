(WFRV) – Kewaunee County is hosting an Ag Career Days event for students to explore the many positions needed to keep our ag supply chain healthy.

It is a hands-on opportunity for middle-school students to explore careers in agriculture that includes everything from cheese-making to animal care brought to you by Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation (KCEDC).

This two-day event will be held April 18 – 19, 2023 at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, LLC located at N4893 County C in Kewaunee, WI.

Volunteers are needed to make the event possible. Visit KCEDC’s website to learn more: https://bit.ly/2023agcareerdays#kewauneecounty#agcareerdays2023