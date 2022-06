(WFRV) – Waupaca has historically celebrated June Dairy Month with a breakfast at the Fairgrounds.

While that event is going strong, a group of ag supporters wanted to offer people the chance to learn about our food chain, at a farm.

In this segment, meet the Trinrud family, hosting the brand new Dairy Agstravaganza event.

It is happening on June 25 at Whitetail Valley Dairy, located at E1596 Haase Road, Waupaca.

The event runs from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.