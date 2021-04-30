What does it mean to buy “half a cow”

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Consumers are increasingly turning to farmers, to buy meat direct from the source.

However, it is much different than shopping at a grocery store, or even meat market.

There is only “so much bacon on a pig”, as we learn from Aaron Pape, of Pape Family Pastures.

He gives us a lesson on the different cuts of meat you can expect, and how much freezer room you’ll need.

It is also important to get on the list early, many farms and butcher shops are booking into 2022 for orders.

Find out more at http://www.papefamilypastures.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten