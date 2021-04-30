What does it mean to buy “half a cow”

(WFRV) – Consumers are increasingly turning to farmers, to buy meat direct from the source.

However, it is much different than shopping at a grocery store, or even meat market.

There is only “so much bacon on a pig”, as we learn from Aaron Pape, of Pape Family Pastures.

He gives us a lesson on the different cuts of meat you can expect, and how much freezer room you’ll need.

It is also important to get on the list early, many farms and butcher shops are booking into 2022 for orders.

Find out more at http://www.papefamilypastures.com/