(WFRV) – There are dozens of cheese factories that can now claim they make the best in the world.

Following the World Cheese Championship in Madison, this prestigious title can go a long way in promoting cheese to consumers.

In addition to naming a top cheese in the world, there are gold, silver, and bronze awards in each category.

Millaine Wells gives us a taste of what the judges are looking for when they evaluate thousands of samples.

Learn more about the winners at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/midwest-farm/winner-of-2022-world-championship-cheese-contest-named/