(WFRV) – The October Federal Order Class III Milk Price is $16.84 per hundredweight, down $1.55 from September, driven primarily by a sharp drop in cheese prices.

The price is nearly $5.00 below October of 2022.

Why were prices so strong last year? What happened this year to make them fall?

Millaine Wells spoke to industry expert Leonard Polzin, Dairy Markets and Policy Outreach Specialist for UW Madison Division of Extension to understand what it will take for markets to recover.