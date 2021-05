(WFRV) – To celebrate June Dairy Month, Winnebago County Dairy Promotion is organizing a grilled cheese drive-thru at Schuster Dairy.

It is located at 1561 Koro Road, Berlin.

The event is happening June 12, and will give families the chance to learn about how animals are cared for at the multi-generation family farm.

Connect with Winnebago County Dairy Promotion on Facebook, where they will release additional details of the event.