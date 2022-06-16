(WFRV) – The grilled cheese drive-thru is back in Winnebago County.

The Ewald family is excited to show you their farm on June 25th.

Be sure to text DAIRY to (844) 650-1217 to reserve your grilled cheese meals before they are gone.

Each grilled cheese meal will include a sandwich, chocolate milk, fresh cheese curds, and a scoop of custard.

Pick-up happens between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.

In this segment we see why giving back to the community is nothing new for the host family.

Find their farm at 5246 Luebke Road, Oshkosh.