Wisconsin 4H clubs welcome kids for a new season of learning

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When you join 4-H, you’re a part of something big! 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, with more than six million members and over 90,000 clubs.

The four H’s are head, heart, hands, and health.

4-H involves youth in project-based education. Through project learning, youth can explore their interests (“sparks”) and master new skills. 4-H projects are meant to be hands on to create a memorable learning experience. Since 4-H started in the early 1900s, youth have learned by doing. This hands-on process allows youth to understand not only how to do something but also why they are doing it.

Clubs can meet in a variety of settings so we can support youth where they are in the community, in schools, after school, and in military settings. 4-H youth can take part in camps, educational travel experiences, workshops, and much more, as they explore their sparks.

Learn more at https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badger traditions return with home opener

Badgers prepare for packed home crowd in season opener

Kimberly volleyball stuns top-ranked Appleton North

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back