Wisconsin 4H clubs welcome kids for a new season of learning

When you join 4-H, you’re a part of something big! 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, with more than six million members and over 90,000 clubs.

The four H’s are head, heart, hands, and health.

4-H involves youth in project-based education. Through project learning, youth can explore their interests (“sparks”) and master new skills. 4-H projects are meant to be hands on to create a memorable learning experience. Since 4-H started in the early 1900s, youth have learned by doing. This hands-on process allows youth to understand not only how to do something but also why they are doing it.

Clubs can meet in a variety of settings so we can support youth where they are in the community, in schools, after school, and in military settings. 4-H youth can take part in camps, educational travel experiences, workshops, and much more, as they explore their sparks.

Learn more at https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/