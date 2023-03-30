(WFRV) – The food at the WPS Farm show in Oshkosh is always a big draw.

The pavilion features Wisconsin-grown and raised products including potatoes, grilled cheese, bison, beef, pork and plenty of other dairy products.

The vendors are also raising money to support their industries and students looking to enter the field of agriculture.

The WPS Farm Show takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28 and 29, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30. Admission is free. There is a $5 charge to park on the EAA grounds.