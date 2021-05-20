Wisconsin alfalfa crop coming up short

(WFRV) – Alfalfa fields are plenty green, but they are looking a little short. UW Extension’s Kevin Jarek says several nights of frost, damaged buds on the plants.

Unlike corn and soybeans, alfalfa is not planted each year. Farmers harvest from the same stands for several seasons, and the current crop has been through a lot.

Some farmers are choosing to interseed another crop, like rye into alfalfa fields to fill in dead spots.

Kevin says farmers will need to closely monitor the alfalfa ahead of first cutting, as it could lose quality quickly. He explains why in this interview.