(WFRV) – The USDA is investing in 70 “climate-smart” projects. Sixteen of these may impact Wisconsin.

The dollars come from the first pool of Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities. Projects from the second pool of funding will be announced later this year.

Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices.

USDA will work with the applicants for these 70 identified projects to finalize the scope and funding levels in the coming months. These projects will:

Provide technical and financial assistance to producers to implement climate-smart production practices on a voluntary basis on working lands;

Pilot innovative and cost-effective methods for quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas benefits; and

Develop markets and promote the resulting climate-smart commodities.

USDA anticipates that these 70 projects will result in:

Hundreds of expanded markets and revenue streams for producers and commodities across agriculture ranging from traditional corn to specialty crops.

for producers and commodities across agriculture ranging from traditional corn to specialty crops. More than 50 thousand farms reached, encompassing over 20-25 million acres of working land engaged in climate-smart production practices such as cover crops, no-till and nutrient management.

engaged in climate-smart production practices such as cover crops, no-till and nutrient management. More than 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent sequestered over the lives of the projects . This is equivalent to removing more than 10 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

. This is equivalent to removing more than 10 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year. More than 50 universities, including multiple minority-serving institutions, engaged and helping advance projects, especially with outreach and monitoring, measurement, reporting and verification.

and helping advance projects, especially with outreach and monitoring, measurement, reporting and verification. Proposals for the 70 selected projects include plans to match on average over 50% of the federal investment with nonfederal funds.

See the full list of projects at https://www.usda.gov/climate-solutions/climate-smart-commodities/projects