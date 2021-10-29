Wisconsin company creating unique ways to use CBD

(WFRV) – After finding success using CBD, but not finding a source he felt totally comfortable with, this entrepreneur decided it was time to make his own products.

CBD By Design specializes in small batch, handcrafted, solvent-free, and wellness-focused CBD products.

They extract their own CBD and in-house manufacture our formulations into tinctures, edibles, and topicals.

The company is gaining quite a following for unique products infused with CBD, including cheese curds and cookies.

Learn more at cbdbydesign.co/

