MADISON, WIS. – Homeridge T Annette made a victorious return to the colored shavings, claiming back-to-back Grand Champion Female of the Junior Show titles in the International Junior Jersey Show. The winning junior in the Four-Year-Old Cow Class also took home the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Lillian & Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award. Annette was shown by Budjon, Vail, Cunningham, Powers and K & D Nickels of Lomira, Wisconsin.

Following Annette, the Reserve Grand Champion Female of the Junior Show and Intermediate Champion Female of the Junior Show was Four-Hills Lola Guns N Roses, exhibited by Sarah & Megan Hill of Bristol, Vermont. Guns N Roses was the first-place junior in the Junior Three-Year-Old Cow Class and was awarded the Lillian & Keith King and Jim King Reserve Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award.

Other notable champions include the Reserve Senior Champion Female of the Junior Show, LC Success Abilene, and Reserve Intermediate Champion Female of the Junior Show, ZBW Masons Fizzy Cola. Abilene, exhibited by Taylor, Erin & Sophie Leach of Linwood, Kansas, was the winning junior in the Six-Year-Old & Older Cow Class. Cola was the first-place junior in the Senior Three-Year-Old Cow Class and was shown by Mason Ziemba of Durhamville, New York.

Rivendale Venue Colby Jack-ET, the winning Fall Heifer Calf, was tapped Junior Champion Female of the Junior Show and received the $250 Junior Champion of the Junior Show Cash Award presented by Misty Meadow Dairy. Colby Jack was shown by Trace Johnson and Sarah Fitzgerald of Poplar Grove, Illinois. Emory Bewley of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania exhibited Four-Hills Velocity Precious-ET, the Reserve Junior Champion of the Junior Show and the winning junior in the Spring Yearling Heifer Class.

Official judge Keith Topp of Botkins, Ohio and associate judge Ryan Krohlow of Poynette, Wisconsin placed a total of 132 animals in the International Junior Jersey Show.

Complete class results can be found at www.worlddairyexpo.com.