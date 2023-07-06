This week Gov. Evers signed the 2023-25 State Biennial Budget. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation praised the governor and the state legislature for their historic investments in rural infrastructure and the priority they put on agriculture in this budget.

“From big ticket items like the $150 million to fix farm roads, to more targeted initiatives like meat and dairy processor grants and funding for the state’s Ag in the Classroom program, this was a good budget for farmers,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “We greatly appreciate the support we’ve received from the state legislature and Gov. Evers throughout the budget process and look forward to continuing to work together to successfully implement these programs for Wisconsin farmers and rural families.”

The budget as passed included the following priority items for the agricultural community:

$150 million for a new Agricultural Road Improvement Program.

$12.5 million to assess local bridges and culverts that are 20 feet or less in length.

$2 million for meat processor grants.

$500,000 per year for grants to dairy processors.

$2 million for the Wisconsin Agricultural Export Promotion program

Farmer mental health funding of $100,000 per year.

$2 million for nitrogen optimization pilot program grants.

$70,000 per year for livestock premises registration.

Additional $50,000 per year for Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom program.

$1.6 million for cover crop rebates.

Maintained funding for producer-led watershed protection grants.

$22,176,500 in funding for county conservation departments.

$125 million to address PFAS contamination.

$1 million in 2024-25 for well compensation and well abandonment grants.

$6.5 million for rural nonpoint source water pollution abatement grants.

$200,000 per year for Targeted Runoff Management grants.

$3 million reallocated to fund the Food and Farm Exploration Center in Plover.

“This funding will go a long way in helping programs and initiatives that support what our members do every day –- feed families in their communities, across the state and around the globe,” said Krentz.



Made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus, Wisconsin Farm Bureau is the state’s largest farm organization, representing farms of every size, commodity and management style.