(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Farm Center has a rich history and a bright future. In this segment, we learn how and why the resource was formed in our state and how farmers can tap into a wealth of knowledge for free. ​

Financial Consulting and Transition Planning: Staff provide farmers with consulting on topics such as farm viability, debt structure, ​cost of production, and cash flow.

Mediation and Arbitration: Provides a neutral facilitator trained in mediation to help conflicting parties pursue understanding and agreement in farm-related disputes such as credit issues, farm family conflicts, and more.

Veteran Farmer Assistance and Outreach: Wisconsin mil​itary veterans​ inter​ested in farming can access technical expertise or obtain a special logo to utilize for selling their agricultural products.

Herd-Based Diagnostics: Provides veterinary diagnostic analysis to help troubleshoot dairy herd-health and production concerns such as nutrition, milk quality, animal health, water quality, and more.

Farmer Wellness: Counseling services provided by ​mental health professionals through the 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline, tele-counseling, counseling vouchers, a​nd farmer online support groups.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Farm Center at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/FarmCenterOverview.aspx