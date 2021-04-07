Wisconsin Farm Technology Days a “go” for July

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 is moving forward with an in-person event.

The Executive planning team from Eau Claire County confirmed the show will go on with key COVID-19 safety protocols in place, July 20 – 22 at Huntsinger Farms, the largest grower and processor of Horseradish in the United States and the World.

L to R: Ken Traaseth, Huntsinger Farms Farm Manager, Mike Gintner, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Eau Claire, Executive Committee Chair, and Mark Hagedorn, Vice Chair were on hand at the show site as the first trailer for Farm Tech Days 2021 was placed on the grounds.

Tickets for the show will go on sale by June. Local hotels are booking rooms at special rates now.

Attendee anticipation for the show is high across the region, and the Committee is planning for strong attendance. The event was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

According to a news release:

More than 350 exhibitors from across the Midwest and Canada have already committed to the 2021 show. Innovation Square will feature an incredibly diverse array of area farms including Huntsinger Farms, Superior Fresh, the largest aquaponics grower of greens and salmon in the US, Chippewa Valley Bean the world’s premiere kidney bean grower and processor and its home farm, Doane Farm, award-winning Marieke Gouda cheese company and its home Penterman Dairy Farm, and Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the largest apple growers and agritourism businesses in the Midwest.

Local favorite singer/songwriter Chris Kroeze will provide an intimate acoustic performance for attendees each day of the show. Kroeze has also generously contributed a private concert for a winner of the show Raffle, the proceeds of which will benefit the local community. Raffle tickets will be available in June.

Popular Singer Song Writer Chris Kroeze will perform all three days of Farm Tech Days Eau Claire

“Farm Tech Days Eau Claire is officially on,” said Gintner. “The program committees have put together an amazing range of interesting and entertaining sessions – there’s something for everyone!”

The Committee has been in close communication with Eau Claire County officials to ensure that the show operates safely and has the appropriate safety protocols in place. Final details will be decided by the end of June.

The Executive Committee has decided not to hold expanded evening hours during the show.

“We are working with local restaurants and taverns so that show attendees can easily enjoy food, drink and entertainment from the wide range of great options throughout the Eau Claire area,” added Gintner.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has more than a 65-year history of bringing producers and service providers together to share what is new and innovative in agriculture.

The show’s robust website at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org features a real-time map showing exhibitor and exhibit locations, program details, as well as a visitor “My Show Planner” feature that visitors can use to get the most out of the three-day show. Hotels offering special rates for the show are listed on the site.

Companies are invited to reserve their spots for the July 2021 show on the website. Available spaces appear in blue. Website users can also click on the Agribusiness Tents and view the exhibitors and available spaces inside. Reserved spaces appear in gray and show the exhibitor’s name; by clicking on any exhibitors’ space, a window opens showing contact information and a link to that company’s website.

Companies interested in participating in the show, should contact the Marketing Team at 920-644-3551 or by emailing info@wifarmtechnologydays.com.