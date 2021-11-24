Wisconsin Farmer Veteran Coalition

(WFRV) – The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Wisconsin is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of Wisconsin’s military veterans through agriculture.

FVC­-WI develops and administers programs specifically designed to meet the needs of farmer veterans in the state of Wisconsin, and collaborates with veteran and agricultural organizations within the state to ensure Wisconsin farmer veterans are given the best opportunity to become successful and sustainable within the agricultural community.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/FVCofWisconsin/