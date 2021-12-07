Wisconsin farmers eligible for emergency loans due to disaster declaration

Frost, courtesy: Brad Birkolz

(WFRV) – Farmers who lost crops due to the freeze in the spring are included in a USDA Secretarial natural disaster declaration.  The specific disaster declaration covers freezing events that occurred from May 5 through May 30.

Producers in Jackson, Langlade, Marathon, Walworth, Kenosha, Lincoln, and Trempealeau can apply for emergency loans to be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Meanwhile, those who farm in contiguous counties may also be eligible for assistance. Those counties include Buffalo, Juneau, Oneida, Shawano, Clark, La Crosse, Portage, Taylor, Eau Claire, Menominee, Price, Waukesha, Forest, Monroe, Racine, Waupaca, Jefferson, Oconto, Rock, and Wood.

Producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a notice of loss.

