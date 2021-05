(WFRV) – Farmers are counting on this year’s alfalfa crop to replenish hay stocks.

The U.S. haymow is about 12% emptier today than it was one year ago.

Based on USDA’s Crop Production report released last week, May 1 hay stocks dropped by almost 2.5 million tons. This follows a 37% boost in May stocks from 2019 to 2020 after nearly hitting an all-time low in 2019.