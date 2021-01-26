Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention canceled

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Baraboo, Wis. – The Wisconsin Holstein Association and the Junior Activities Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention that had been re-scheduled for March 27-28, 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the group believed it was in the best interest of our membership to no longer host this event that traditionally has a large attendance of youth from across Wisconsin. 

To find ways to keep juniors involved and recognize their accomplishments, the Junior Activities Committee and the WHA staff are working on a series of smaller, regional events for junior members later in the spring. Event details will be shared on the WHA Facebook page as well as at www.wisholsteins.com once finalized. 

For more information, contact Laura Wackershauser at 800-223-4269 ext. 1 or lauraw@wisholsteins.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter