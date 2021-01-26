Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention canceled

Madison, Wis. – Wisconsin Cheese officially declares cheese as the universal love language of 2021. With a stinky 2020 that had us feeling bleu, there’s no cheddar way to celebrate a gouda Valentine’s Day than by sending a complimentary heart-shaped box of delicious Wisconsin Cheese! Beginning today, through January 31st, you can nominate and surprise a cheese obsessed friend, sibling, significant other, coworker - you name it, to receive one of 500 limited edition gift boxes from Wisconsin, The State of Cheese®, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Full nomination rules and details are available at WisconsinCheese.com/ForTheLoveOfCheese.

Each limited edition box features a selection of five specialty Wisconsin cheeses, crafted by multi-generation cheesemakers including Master Cheesemakers, and sponsored by the experts at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. To personalize the gift, nominators can add the lucky recipient’s name to a cheesy greeting – with a friendly light-hearted option for colleagues and neighbors, a sweet note for friends and family or a sexy fromage-filled poem for the most daring and romantic cheese lovers.