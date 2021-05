(WFRV) – The milk price remains strong, but farm inputs are also on the rise, taking a bite out of profitability.

Millaine Wells talks with one of the state’s leading experts on the dairy market in this segment, to see if some of the unknowns of the pandemic are starting to ease.

He also discusses negative PPDs and why they are likely ending soon.

Read the most recent Dairy Situation & Outlook at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/dairy/february-2021-dairy-situation-outlook/