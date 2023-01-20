Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc.

The finalists include:

• Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz

• Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon

• Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville

• Michael & Courtney Gutschenritter, Oconomowoc

• Mark & Vanna Leichtfuss, Two Rivers

• Travis & Melissa Marti, Vesper

• Dustin Scholtz, Eau Claire

• Brody & Carolyn Stapel, Cedar Grove

• Tristan & Megan Swartz, Gilman

The OYF candidates are sponsored to the state event by past OYF finalists, UW Extension County

Ag Agents or other agricultural groups; sponsors can still contribute to the overall event or a specific candidate.

The Awards Weekend in Manitowoc County allows the candidates to network on farm and family

issues at the two-day event and they will participate in an Ag Forum/Workshop. The group will also have “tours” from local businesses on Saturday morning.

The 2023 state OYF winner will be named Saturday evening at the finale banquet. Also recognized will be the runners up and a “Speak up for Ag” winner, sponsored by Agri-View. The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2024 national OYF Awards Congress, which will be held in Washington state (location TBD).

The OYF award is based on 50 percent progress in ag career, 25 percent soil and water

conservation and 25 percent contributions to community, state, or nation. Goals of the OYF program are:

• To foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as

well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements.

• To bring about a greater interest in farmers/ranchers.

• To help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s

economy.

The 2022 state winners, Kyle & Racheil Zwieg from Ixonia, are Semifinalists waiting to hear if they

will become a Finalist for the 2023 National OYF, which will be held in Appleton, WI February 16-19, 2023.

The National OYF event will be recognizing the top 10 finalists from around the US. Now in its

69th year, Wisconsin OYF has had 20 national winners. On the national level, OYF is sponsored by John Deere and the Outstanding Farmers of America Fraternity; and supported by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.