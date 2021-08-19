Wisconsin State Fair draws 841,074 people

West Allis, WIS. (WFRV) – After taking a year off, the Wisconsin State Fair drew 841,074 people to State Fair Park in West Allis.

“We have an overwhelming amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have hosted the Wisconsin State Fair and celebrate everything we should be so proud of in our great state,” said Kathleen O’Leary, chief executive officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Seeing smiling faces enter our gates again after 724 days was a tremendous accomplishment for our staff, vendors, exhibitors, and board of directors. While we were faced with challenging weather conditions for several days, we persevered to provide the best experience possible for all.”

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $303,800, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised nearly $109,000, and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised over $54,000. A significant portion of the nearly half of a million dollars in funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association sold nearly 300,000 Original Cream Puffs to Fairgoers who craved the iconic Wisconsin dessert. In the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill sold over 47,000 grilled cheese sandwiches and the Wisconsin Potato Growers served up more than 26,000 baked potatoes during the Fair.

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4 – 14.