The Wisconsin State Fair is known for having some of the best and craziest food options around – this year, 104 of those options are new! From Pizza Lumpia to Apple Pie Fries, there is something for everyone on this mouth-watering list online here.

Wisconsin State Fair is offering an exciting array of discounts and ways to save for the upcoming 2023 State Fair. Plan ahead to take advantage of these great deals for the Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular which takes place Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 13.

PRE-FAIR DISCOUNTED STATE FAIR FAVORITES

$2 State Fair Admission Tickets with Donation

Skip the line at the State Fair with the Wells Fargo $2 Pre-Fair Special, benefiting Hunger Task Force! Now through August 2, donate online to Hunger Task Force ahead of time and receive a digital coupon for a $2 State Fair admission ticket. This digital donation option will save time at the gate and supports a great cause.

$15 State Fair Tickets

Fairgoers can save $3 when purchasing a $15 State Fair admission ticket in July. Discounted admission tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office now through July 28.

$35 SpinCity 50 Ride & Game Tickets

Thrill-seekers can save nearly 30% onindividually priced tickets when they purchase $35 SpinCity 50 Ride & Game Ticket vouchers, available at WiStateFair.com and at the State Fair Ticket Office through July 28.

$5 State Fair Bargain Books

The State Fair Bargain Bookincludes nearly 90 offers and hundreds of dollars in savings. The Bargain Book offers coupons on rides, games, food, beverages, gadgets, souvenirs, and more – all offered by our generous sponsors and vendors. Discounted Bargain Book vouchers offer a $1 savings off the full price during State Fair and are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com or by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office now through July 28.

$22 Cream Puff 6-Packs

This one is for the Cream Puff lovers, but who isn’t? Save $3 with this voucher that can be redeemed during State Fair at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or Original Cream Puff To-Go locations. This deal is available online at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office through July 28.

MILWAUKEE EXPERIENCES TICKET PACKAGES

The NASCAR Deal – In partnership with Track Enterprises

Start your engines on this great deal for every race fan! For only $45, you’ll get one State Fair admission ticket and one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series general admission race ticket for the August 27 race at State Fair Park – a $58 retail value. Visit WiStateFair.com or the State Fair Ticket Office to purchase this ticket package. Offer available through July 31.

Party Animal Package – In partnership with Milwaukee County Zoo

Party with all the animals this summer with the Party Animal Package. For only $22, get one State Fair admission ticket and one adult admission ticket to the Milwaukee County Zoo (up to a $34 value). Zoo tickets valid through December 31, 2023 and cannot be combined with any other offers. Visit WiStateFair.com or the State Fair Ticket Office to purchase this ticket package. Offer available through July 31.

“Dublin the Fun” Fair & Fest Deal – In partnership with Milwaukee Irish Fest

Have twice the Fair and fest fun for the price of one with the “Dublin the Fun” Fair & Fest Deal. For just $22, get one State Fair admission ticket and one ticket to Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture. This is a great deal with a value up to $43. Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 17 – 20. Visit WiStateFair.com to purchase this ticket package. Offer available through July 31.

“2 for $22 – Steal of a Deal” – In partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers

Experience the Wisconsin State Fair and a Milwaukee Brewers game all for just $22! Get a State Fair admission ticket and a Terrace Reserved ticket (infield or outfield) for select Milwaukee Brewers games. Choose select games from July 23 – 26 and August 6 – 9. It’s a score with this package valued up to $40. Visit mlb.com/brewers to purchase ticket packages. Offer available through August 8.

“Take Me to the Fair Tuesdays” – In partnership with the Milwaukee Milkmen

For only $24, get a State Fair admission ticket, Milkmen Combo Bleachers Seat Ticket, a Milkmen Swag Item, plus, a hot dog and soda – a $41 retail value! This great deal applies to select Milwaukee Milkmen home games. Visit MilkwaukeeMilkmen.com to purchase this ticket package. Offer available through August 8.

EARN FREE TICKETS

Milwaukee Bucks Deal

Now through August 1, young Bucks fans can receive a FREE State Fair youth admission ticket after signing up for Bango’s Kids Club, presented by BMO. Find details and sign up here!

Reading Programs

Kids can earn FREE youth admission tickets to the Wisconsin State Fair by participating in one of our four library reading programs. See the library locations below:

Miller High Life and Vizzy Hard Seltzer Ticket Offer

Fairgoers should look for a special State Fair FREE ticket offer at your favorite retailer in the month of July. Miller High Life and Vizzy Hard Seltzer will offer a complimentary State Fair admission ticket with your purchase! At participating locations. Must be 21 years or older to purchase. While supplies last.

Social Media Contests

Fairgoers should also look to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitterfor chances to win State Fair admission tickets, exclusive opportunities, front row State Fair Main Stage concert tickets, and more. Contesting occurs throughout the entire year, so follow Wisconsin State Fair today.

About the Wisconsin State Fair

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place Aug. 3 – 13. The State Fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value. Enjoy dozens of FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, shopping vendors, and culinary delights. For more information, visit WiStateFair.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.