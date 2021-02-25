Wisconsin’s proposed budget impacts the meat industry

(WFRV) – For the next few weeks, Midwest Farm Weekly is digging into the proposed state budget and the impact on Wisconsin agriculture.

Governor Tony Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal will include a more than $43 million investment in Wisconsin’s agriculture economy and farm families aimed at expanding market opportunities, supporting new and innovative farming practices, strengthening the agricultural workforce, connecting local producers to foodbanks and pantries, and supporting farmer mental health and wellbeing.

This week Randy Romanski, DATCP Secretary-designee talks about the three-pronged plan to bolster local meat processing.

Some of the goals are:

Creating a Meat Processor Grant program to target the needs of the meat industry, incentivize innovation, and expand Wisconsin’s overall meat processing capacity

Creating and fund a Meat Talent Development Program to specifically target meat industry workforce development and help spur growth in Wisconsin’s meat processing industry

Adding additional Food Inspector Positions at DATCP to ensure a safe, secure food supply as our meat industry grows.